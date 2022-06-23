Delhi University asks colleges for details on additional staff requirement due to EWS admissions

University of Delhi has sought information from its colleges on the number of additional teaching and non-teaching staff members required to deal with the ‘additional pressure’ created due to the implementation of the 10% reservation for the EWS category in admissions, a senior varsity official said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the 10% increase in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in DU has led to an increase in the number of seats for students. However, the number of teachers and non-teaching staff has remained the same.

“This has affected the teacher-students ratio and has added additional pressure on the teaching and non-teaching staff. That is why we have asked the colleges to provide us data about the number of teaching and non-teaching staff,” the official said.

Reservation for EWS for admission to all colleges and universities was implemented in 2019. In a notification issued on Tuesday, the university asked the colleges under it to provide the data by June 24.

The official said once the colleges furnish the data about the requirement of teaching and non-teaching staff, it will be consolidated and sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the Delhi government depending upon the source of the funding of the college.

Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) president AK Bhagi said a delegation of DUTA met with the Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani on Tuesday and raised the matter of “additional pressure” on teachers due to an increase in admission following the implementation of EWS quota.

With inputs from PTI.

