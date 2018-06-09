Delhi University appeals to teachers to end evaluation boycott

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association had begun the evaluation boycott from May 9.

The Delhi University today appealed to its teachers to end their evaluation boycott in the larger interest of the career of students. Reacting to the development, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association said in a statement that instead of reminding teachers of their duties, the DU administration should enter into a genuine dialogue and take concrete, visible steps and give assurance towards resolution of issues which can be resolved at the university level.

The DUTA had begun the evaluation boycott from May 9.The DUTA had begun the evaluation boycott from May 9. The Delhi University today said that a meeting was held with the deans of the various faculties of the university and with principals of the colleges to discuss the issues of boycott of the evaluation of the answer scripts of the examinations held during May-June 2018.

A serious concern was expressed that if this boycott continues, it will cause “inordinate delay” in declaration of the results and may thus hamper the career of thousands of students pursuing various undergraduate programmes, said the varsity in a statement. During the discussion it was felt strongly that as per service agreement of teachers and the executive council resolutions of 2003 and 2014, it is their mandatory duty to participate actively in the examination/evaluation process, the varsity added.

“In the light of the above, it is appealed to all the teachers concerned in the larger interest of the career of students to immediately join the process of evaluation work at their respective evaluation centres and evaluate the answer scripts,” said the varsity.

The incredible support that the DUTA has been receiving from the student community indicates that the students are well aware that the grave issues that are at stake affect the stability and quality of the teaching-learning process, said the teachers’ body.

The DUTA was forced to take this harsh step because of attack on reservation policy through March 5 UGC Notification and because of fear that some of the DU colleges may be made autonomous colleges, it added. “The fact that teachers have stayed away from evaluation work shows that teachers are unhappy and demoralised as they have been denied appointments and promotions for the last 10 years,” the body said.

The DU administration should cease taking a one-sided view of the matter. Instead of reminding teachers of their duties, the DU administration should enter a genuine dialogue and take concrete visible steps and give assurance towards resolution of issues which can be resolved at the university level.