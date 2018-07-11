Delhi University announces 5th cut-off list

There has been a drop of 0.5-3 per cent in cut-offs across colleges. Around 50,000 students have taken admission in colleges of the university, with over 6,000 seats still lying vacant. (IE)

Delhi University announced its fifth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses tonight.

Many colleges such as Hindu College, Hansraj College, Institute of Home Economics, Rajdhani College have closed admissions for general category students in many courses.

Shri Ram College of Arts and Commerce has not issued a fifth cut-off list for admission for general category students for admission to its B.Com (Hons) and BA(Hons) Economics courses.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.

The first cut-off list was announced on June 19. The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.

According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants had made payments.

Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.