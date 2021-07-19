Delhi University admissions to begin on August 2, varsity to follow cut-off criteria

Registrations will begin on August 2, while the last date to apply is August 31. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Admissions to Delhi University’s undergraduate courses for the 2021-22 academic session will be 0n cut-offs based on merit, as in previous years, the administration has confirmed. Registrations will begin on August 2, while the last date to apply is August 31. The entire admission process from registration to payment of fees will be online, like last year.

The varsity authorities had earlier said it was likely that the admissions would be based on a cut-off list, but also reiterated its commitment to the Central Universities Common Entrance Test. The test has now been ruled out for this year.

Rajeev Gupta, the university’s chairperson for admissions, said they would follow the past year’s practise of cut-offs for admission to merit-based undergraduate programmes, adding that the modalities of deciding the cut-offs were being worked out by the admission branch is with principals of colleges. Gupta also said the change in CBSE’s criteria for evaluation would not delay the announcement of the university’s cut-offs.

Additionally, registration for postgraduate courses and those under the DU Entrance Test, to be conducted by the National Testing Agency, will begin on July 26 and culminate on August 21, said acting Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi. PhD and MPhil course admission will also follow this schedule.

Gupta said the university had decided to retain last year’s free structure and eligibility criteria, bearing in mind the convenience of students amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Admissions in the sports and extracurricular activities quota will also take place online like last year and, instead of trials, be based on certificates. The only change is that applicants will have the option of uploading certificates from the past four years and not just last year.

Joshi added the university was doing its best to ensure a smooth admission process. To ensure that, the university is planning to overhaul its admissions website and making it more interactive. Gupta said there were plans for webinars and tutorial videos for candidates during the process.

Admissions committee member Sanjeev Singh said all information will be updated on the admission website as soon as possible. Help desks in the form of chatbots and e-mails will be made available 24×7 to answer queries, he said.