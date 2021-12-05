Delhi University: Admissions from Kerala board higher than Haryana, Punjab boards, varsity panel finds

The report also noted significant variation in the marking pattern across the education boards. (File)

The Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education outperformed the education boards of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh higher admissions in Delhi University despite these states being Delhi’s neighbours, a varsity panel has found.

Kerala’s mean admission percentage is the highest among all at 98.43%. Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh formed the nine-member committee amid allegations of a disproportionate number of admissions from the Kerala education board.

The committee, chaired by Dean (Examinations) DS Rawat, was mandated to study the reasons for over- and under-admissions to the varsity’s undergraduate courses and board-wise distribution of admissions in undergraduate courses, suggest alternative strategies for optimal admissions and examine OBC admissions with reference to the Non-Creamy Layer status, Press Trust of India reported.

Analysing the cut-off-based admissions data, the panel found that among the 39 boards, the Central Board of Secondary Education had the highest number of admissions with 37,767, followed by the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education with 1,890, Board of School Education, Haryana, with 1,824, Indian School Certificate with 1,606, and Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, with 1,329.

These five boards constituted over 90% of applicants who have taken admission for undergraduate courses, according to the report.

The high proportion of applications/admissions from Kerala also led to a student approaching Delhi High Court. Gunisha Aggarwal alleged that despite securing over 98% in her board exams, she was unable to get admission to her preferred course/college due to the “disproportionate” number of admissions from the Kerala education board. The court, however, dismissed the plea.

The data indicates that the total number of admissions from the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education is higher than the total admissions of Board of School Education, Haryana, Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab School Education Board despite these states being neighbours of Delhi, the panel said in its report.

The report also noted significant variation in the marking pattern across the education boards, which requires an appropriate benchmarking to instil equity in the undergraduate admissions process.