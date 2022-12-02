Delhi University admissions: DU to release second list of spot admissions today

The Delhi University (DU) is all set to release the list of selected candidates in round 2 spot allocation for undergraduate programmes. The University will declare the list at 5 pm today. Once the list is out, candidates can check their respective allocated seats at DU’s official website – du.ac.in

Those candidates who are shortlisted will be required to accept the seats from December 3, 2022 (10 am) till December 4, 2022 (4:59 pm). While the documents will be verified by college administrations, the last date for students to pay their online fees is December 6, 2022 (4:59 pm).

Also read: Karnataka upgrades Skill Connect Portal, aims to create 10 million opportunities

Even though the university came out with the vacant seat matrix for the second round of spot allocation on November 28, 2022, it concluded the registration for spot allocation on November 30, 2022. Earlier, the university allotted seats in the first round to 8,680 students. Of them, a total of 349 students confirmed their allocations and submitted their admission fees. Close to 6, 030 students have also accepted their seat allocations, officials informed.

It may be noted that the university this year conducted admission through Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Last year the admissions were based on Class XII board exam marks. While the classes started on November 2, 2022, the first semester ended on March 19, 2022. The university has further informed that the second semester will start on March 20, 2022, and there will be no gap between the first and second semesters.

Also read: University of Delhi receives around 4,000 applications for paid internship scheme

Recently, the university released an admission schedule for a number of post-graduation programmes in various colleges. Students were asked to download the detailed schedule on the official website du.ac.in. Only those students who have cleared the test are eligible for admission to these programmes.

After releasing the results for DUET 2022 on November 22, 2022, the university has started accepting applications for PG and Ph.D. Programmes from December 1, 2022, on the official website.