Delhi University admissions 2020: Tentative schedule released; check dates, application procedure

Delhi University admissions 2020: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the tentative schedule for the DU admissions 2020 in its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The registration for admission in the ace central university is expected to commence on June 8 and will last till June 30, the Indian Express reported. The aforementioned dates will be discussed in the meeting of academic council on May 29 after which the final schedule will be finalised by the university. All educational institutions across the country have faced an unprecedented delay in the commencement of the admission process this year in view of the Covid-19 induced lockdown. With the board examinations of Class XII students pending and lingering travel restrictions, the admission process is likely to face a further delay.

The university has also clarified that all the proceedings related to the admissions will be conducted online on its official website du.ac.in. The practice of a parallel offline process alongside the online mode has been discontinued by the university this time.

Applicants are requested to register on the official admission portal du.ac.in as the whole process of admissions will be administered through the online portal only, the release issued by the Delhi University read. It also added that there is no offline admission procedure and only those candidates who have registered online for the admissions and found eligible will be considered for the admission.

The entrance examinations for the postgraduate courses at the University of Delhi are likely to begin by the end of the month of July. The entrance exams for PG courses will likely be conducted from July 27 and be wrapped up by August 10, the release mentioned. The release also said that the first cut off list for the PG courses will likely be put out on August 11 followed by successive cut-off lists. The university is expected to come up with the final dates of the entrance exams and admission dates soon. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for the admission to the prestigious colleges affiliated to the university.