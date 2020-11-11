  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi University admissions 2020: Over 67,000 seats filled under five cut off lists — check details

November 11, 2020 12:14 PM

"A total of 67,781 students have taken admissions so far under five cut off lists. Out of these, 24,261 admissions have been done under the fifth cut off list which was announced on Saturday," a senior varsity official said.

As per the fifth cut-off list announced on Saturday, majority arts and science courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip in cut off for certain commerce courses. (Photo source: IE)

More than 67,000 seats have been filled in various undergraduate courses in Delhi University, officials said on Tuesday. “A total of 67,781 students have taken admissions so far under five cut off lists. Out of these, 24,261 admissions have been done under the fifth cut off list which was announced on Saturday,” a senior varsity official said. There are total 70,000 seats in various under graduate courses at DU this year.

As per the fifth cut-off list announced on Saturday, majority arts and science courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip in cut off for certain commerce courses. This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cut-off for English at Lady Shri Ram College (LSRC) stood at 98 per cent, for political science at 98.75 per cent, for psychology at 99 per cent and for sociology at 97.75 in the fifth list. At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the cut-off for the BCom programme stood at 98.12 per cent.

  Delhi University admissions 2020 Over 67000 seats filled under five cut off lists — check details
