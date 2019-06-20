Delhi University Admissions 2019: First cut-off to be released on this date

Delhi University (DU) cut off list 2019: With college-hunting in full swing, the University of Delhi (DU) has extended the application deadline for DU admissions 2019 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes till June 22. The move comes in compliance with an order issued to this effect by the Delhi High Court on 14th June, 2019. Acting on a petition filed before it, the court had directed the university to retract the change in eligibility criteria for the BA Economics (Hons) and B.Com courses. Since the application schedule dates have been given an extension, the date of release of the DU cut off list has also been moved from June 20 to June 28. Previously, the processes of approval of admission of online document verification and fees was to be completed between June 20 and June 22. As per the previously announced schedule, four cut-off lists were supposed to be released by DU. However, if the number of seats for a particular course in a college are claimed after the third cut-off list, it will not release its fourth cut-off list till the time an admission is withdrawn. Delhi University Admission: Entrance Exam Dates Although admissions to most of the DU courses are on merit, there are some courses which require students to take an entrance exam. This also marks the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold an entrance exam for the university. Also read:\u00a0Surat wonder girl clears every entrance exam in India; here\u2019s what the 18-year-old finally chose The exams are slated to be held between June 30, 2019 and July 6, 2019. Till now, it is expected that there will be no change in the dates of the entrance exams, however the final decision will only be out once the revised schedule is released. What caused DU admissions 2019 delay? Scores of students had protested the change in eligibility criteria, as per a report by The Indian Express. Under the new eligibility criteria, mathematics was being considered as one of the \u2018best of four\u2019 for admissions in BA (Hons) Economics. Moreover, for admissions in BCom, a student was required to score a minimum of 50 percent in class 12 mathematics. Previously, students only required to just pass in the subject to gain admission in both the courses. After by the outrage on social media, a PIL was registered in the court following which the Delhi High Court sent a notice to the University of Delhi seeking clarification on the changes in the eligibility criteria for admissions in courses such as BA Economics (Hons) and B.Com. Ultimately, a decision was made that DU should admit students based on the previous eligibility criteria. The DU, meanwhile, will introduce 30 new courses across its colleges during this academic year. Besides, 282 seats have also been added across DU in courses which are already running.