Delhi University Admissions 2018: Over 2.5 lakh students register for UG courses in DU this year

According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants made payments.

Over two-and-a-half-lakh students registered for undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) on its admission portal this year, an increase from the last year.

The DU threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses (UG) on May 15.

The registration for the UG programmes ended at 11.59 pm last night.

The varsity has, for now, announced a total of five cut-offs with the notification for the first cut-off scheduled to be issued on June 19.

Total male applicants were 1,44,248, female 1,34,297, and other applicants 29, he said.

Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments, he added.

The number of unreserved applicants stands at 1,75,719 and SC and ST applicants number 34,932 and 7,547 respectively.