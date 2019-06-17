Delhi University Admission: State BJP urges DU to extend last date of registration to benefit general category poor

By: |
Published: June 17, 2019 9:33:34 PM

He said that though the central government had issued the notification for 10 per cent reservation in admission for the general category poor on January 19, the Delhi government issued a notification only on June 4.

Delhi University, Delhi University admission, DU admission, Vijender Gupta, DU registration, india newsGupta made the demand to ensure poor students belonging to the generally category can also apply for admission under the EWS category, according to a statement.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta Monday urged Delhi University to extend the last date of registration for admission under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category by 15 days. Gupta made the demand to ensure poor students belonging to the generally category can also apply for admission under the EWS category, according to a statement.

He said that though the central government had issued the notification for 10 per cent reservation in admission for the general category poor on January 19, the Delhi government issued a notification only on June 4.

“It is a matter of concern as the registration for admission to Delhi University will close on June 22,” the statement quoted Gupta as saying. The BJP leader discussed the matter with DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh K Tyagi who said he would take it up with the dean concerned.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Delhi University Admission: State BJP urges DU to extend last date of registration to benefit general category poor
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop