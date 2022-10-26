Delhi University admission 2022: Upgradation window opens for UG candidates; Check details

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University on Wednesday launched a two-day window to allow students who have secured admission in undergraduate courses to upgrade to their higher ‘programme+college combination’ preference.

Earlier in the day, the varsity had listed the vacant seats following the ending of the first round of Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The candidates who want to opt for an upgrade, can do so till October 27, 2022 (Thursday).

The last date to submit fees for admission to undergraduate courses following the first round was October 25, 2022.

According to the report, the vacant seats will be listed today and subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round 1, can opt for upgrade and re-ordering their higher preferences from Wednesday to Thursday. A candidate who opts for ‘Upgrade’ can also reorder his/her course combinations.

If the ‘new preference’ is allocated to a candidate, then his/her current admitted seat will be auto-cancelled.

If a candidate gets upgraded, then he/she must have to accept the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures.

According to a varsity official, if a candidate can’t do any activity on the upgraded seats, then it will be cancelled and the candidate will be out of CSAS 2022.

This is for the first time that, University of Delhi is conducting admissions to 79 undergraduate courses across 67 colleges, departments, etc through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

According to a report, more than 55,000 candidates have successfully secured their admission in the CSAS-1st round.

Till 2021, the undergraduate admissions in colleges etc was done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks. The applicants are further advised to keep checking the official website of University of Delhi for all updates and schedule.