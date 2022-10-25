Delhi University Admission 2022: NCWEB first cut off out, CSAS round 2 list to release tomorrow

Delhi University Admission 2022: Recently, the university has uploaded the list of the first cut off for admissions to B.A and B.com. Courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board for academic year 2022-2023. The list of the candidates along with their roll numbers can be downloaded from the websites of DU – du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. The admission process shall commence from Wednesday, 26 October 2022 and conclude on October 28.

The first cut off has been released for Bachelor’s of Arts and Bachelors of Commerce Programmes. The cut off for the B.com programme touched at 95 at Jesus and Marry college while the cutoff of Miranda House College touched at 94.

Moreover, The University of Delhi is likely to release the list of the vacant seats available for the admission process after conducting the first round of CSAS successfully. According to the official announcement, the list of the vacant seats will be released tomorrow, 26 October till 10 AM. Candidates will be able to check the list of vacant seats from the official website of du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

All those who opted in round one of the seat allotment will be able to apply for an upgrade and re-order higher preferences between October 26 to October 27 from 10 am to 4:59 pm.

According to the notice available on the official website of Delhi University, the Display of vacant seats, if any, shall be at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for “Upgrade” and re-ordering their Higher Preferences from 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 to 04:59 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022. The other schedule for the admission process will remain unchanged.

The university will release the second list of CSAS allotment on October 30 at 5 PM as per the schedule released by the Delhi University. After that, the candidates will have to accept the seat allotment from October 31 to November1. The verification process of online applications will start from October 31 and end on November 2. The candidates will be allowed to make payments latest by November 3.