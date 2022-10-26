Delhi University admission 2022: List of vacant seats for round 2 released; Check details

The Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday released the list of vacant seats in all the colleges affiliated under it. As per the list, Lady Shri Ram College For Women, Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, and Ramjas College have closed the admissions on most courses. As per the list, the admissions to popular courses like BA in Political Science (Hons), BCom etc is closed in most colleges.

Earlier on October 23, 2022, the varsity had extended the last date for payment of fees till 02:00 PM of October 25, 2022. This has been made considering the Diwali festivities.

The candidates, who failed to submit the admission fees, will not be able to participate in any CSAS rounds. Only those who have successfully paid the fees will get the option of “upgrade.”

Also Read: CAT 2022: How to download admit card – Important dates, details here

Candidates, who have taken the admission in CSAS Round -1 can opt for “upgrade” and re-ordering their Higher Preferences till 04:59 PM of October 27, 2022.

According to a report, over 58,000 candidates have successfully secured their admission in the CSAS-1st round.

Know how to download DU Vacant Seats LIST for Common Seat Allocation System Round 2:-

1) The applicants must visit the official website at https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/.

2) On the homepage, one needs to click on the link- Common Seat Allocation System Round II.

3) Now, enter the relevant details.

4) Finally, the vacant seat list will appear on the screen.

5) The candidate needs to download the same for future reference.

This is the first time that University of Delhi is enrolling students on the basis of CUET (Common University Entrance Test) at the undergraduate level. As per the schdeule, the CSAS Round 2 allotment list will be released on October 30, 2022 at 5 PM.

The applicants are further advised to keep monitoring the official website of University of Delhi for all updates and schedule.