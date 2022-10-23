Delhi University Admission 2022: DU issues notice for students who missed submitting category certificate

Delhi University Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has today issued a notification for the candidates who did not submit their category certificate, and their admission got cancelled in the first round of the admission process of CSAS.

According to the notice, those candidates who fail to submit their documents and are rejected by the colleges shall be considered in the unreserved category in the CSAS round 2 subject to the availability of seats in the general category and other allocation policies.

On October 19, the university of Delhi released its first merit list for around 70,000 seats, the varsity made a proposal to 80,164 competitors out of which 60,863 candidates have acknowledged the offers.

According to the updates, it is expected that the university will start the academic year in the first week of November. The first semester will start from November to March and the second semester will begin from March and end in July. There will be a gap of two days between the semesters.