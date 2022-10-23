Delhi University Admission 2022: CSAS Round 1 ended, vacant seat lists will release on this date

Delhi University Admission 2022: University of Delhi closed the round one Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on 22 October for enrolment of 72,865 candidates. There are around 70,000 seats available for admissions in various colleges of Delhi University. In the first round, the administration has accepted 80,164 allotments. Colleges will have to approve or reject the applications of the candidates by Sunday afternoon. Once the application is accepted, the candidates will have to pay their application fee by Monday night to conclude their confirmation in this first round.

It should be noted that it would not be the final list of the seat allotment. The number of available seats will depend on the number of candidates accepted in this round. The list of vacant seats will be released on Tuesday. The candidates have been advised to check the final list on the official website.

According to the university notice, the seat allocations will be 20 per cent extra allocations for each programme in each college for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories and 30 per cent extra allocations for SC, ST and PWD categories. It is expected that a huge number of candidates will accept some programmes than in others amounting to 72, 865 candidates.

On 22 October, the university additionally reported it would broaden another open door with conditions to all those belonging to the general category failing to submit their documents in this round after allotments. Candidates who are unable to produce certificates will have their applications rejected by colleges in this round.