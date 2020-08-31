Delhi University admission 2020: DU admission process ends today, check how to apply

DU admissions 2020: DU cut off would be calculated based on the best four marks obtained in class 12 board exams. (Representative image)

Delhi University admission 2020: The process for Delhi University UG admission 2020 and Delhi University PG admission 2020 is set to over by 5 pm on August 31. The process to apply for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate courses in the University of Delhi (DU) can be done at du.ac.in . Delhi University admission 2020 is open for the merit-based courses even as the entrance exam-based admissions are closed.

How to apply at Delhi University

You need to visit the website www.du.ac.in. Then you need to click on the link titled ‘UG Registration is now open’. Applicants, who have already registered, enter email address and password to log in. Those, who have not registered, just click on the ‘New Registration’ link on the left-hand side. Subsequently, the registration link will redirect to another page. If applicants have completed their 12th class from a CBSE Board, then you need to click on a ‘Yes’. Then you need to answer a few questions. Applicants need to furnish details about full name, mobile number, email address, class 12 passing year, class 12 exam roll number, and school code. Once these details are filled, applicants can click on the register button at the bottom.

Documents required for DU admissions 2020

Passport size photograph, Scanned signature, Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth, Self-attested class 12 mark sheet, SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, OBC certificate in the name of the applicant issued on or after March 31, and Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates.

DU admissions 2020 registration fees: Applicants need to pay Rs 250 for merit-based courses. SC/ST/PwBD/EWS category candidates need to pay Rs 100. Applicants applying under ECA or sports quota need to pay Rs 100.

This year around 3.5 lakh students have already applied.