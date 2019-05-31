Delhi University admission 2019: Why DU admission process was delayed

Published: May 31, 2019 4:49:46 PM

Delhi University Admission 2019: Last year the online registration for various courses had begun from May 15. Officials at the varsity said this year, the admissions were the most delayed.

This year, the admission process will began from 8 pm on Thursday. (Express photo)

The Delhi University Thursday attributed the delay in start of its admission process, despite announcement of results by different boards, to a Delhi high Court order which has asked the varsity to realign its admission process with the reevaluation process. Last year the online registration for various courses had begun from May 15. Officials at the varsity said this year, the admissions were the most delayed.

This year, the admission process will began from 8 pm on Thursday. The online registration process will go on till June 14 and the first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20. “Last year, the Delhi High Court had ordered the varsity to delay its admission process so that students who are awaiting their reevaluation results can also be a part of the admission process so that they do not lose out.

“This year, the reevaluation process has already started and the results will be out in a couple of days,” said Professor Rajeev Gupta, Dean, Students’ Welfare. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had written to Delhi University to align their admission process with the preponed result schedule of the class 12 board examination.

