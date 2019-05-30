Delhi University Admission 2019: NTA to conduct entrance exams for DU, check details

Published: May 30, 2019 7:24:59 PM

Delhi University Admission 2019: There are 11 undergraduate courses to which admissions happen on the basis of entrance apart from MPhil, PhD and Masters programmes.

Delhi University Admission 2019: The National Testing Agency will be conducting entrance exams of more than 180 courses, including undergraduate programmes, of the Delhi University. Admission to undergraduate courses based on entrance examinations — wherein admissions will be made based on marks scored in the entrance test and qualifying class 12 examination. There are 11 undergraduate courses to which admissions happen on the basis of entrance apart from MPhil, PhD and Masters programmes. The National Testing Agency (NTA) comes under the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

According to Vinay Gupta, dean of examination, the exams will take place in three sessions per day and there will be jammers and CCTV surveillance at the centres. The two-hour written entrance examination will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs) (four choices each) designed to evaluate the aptitude of applicants through areas as relevant to each subject. There will be 100 questions and each correct answer will get a score of plus four marks, each wrong answer will get minus one mark and a question left unanswered will get a score o of zero marks.

The entrance exams will most likely happen between June 20-July 1 and the final schedule will be uploaded on the portal. Students will be given the first preference while choosing their examination centres, Gupta said. The answers to the question paper will be uploaded within 24 hours and 48 hours will be given for airing any kind of grievance or challenge in the answers, he said. The concerned board will declare entrance exam results within a week.

