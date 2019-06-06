Delhi University admission 2019: In a first, DU to hold Open Day session for female students on June 8

Published: June 6, 2019 9:30:17 PM

According to the officials, the varsity offers several courses especially for girls and there are several women's only colleges, so it was thought necessary to answer queries of only female students.

Delhi University will be holding a session especially for female students on June 8 for the first time to help them with their admission-related queries, officials said Thursday. The second session of the Open Day on June 8 will be dedicated to the female students, said Rajeev Gupta, the Dean of Students’ Welfare. Open Days are organised by the varsity to answer queries of students about the admission process.

The panellists will be Payal Mago, principal of Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, Pratyush Vatsala, principal of Lakshmibai College, a representative of Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), varsity officials said. These panellists will discuss various courses and options, including the NCWEB, available for the female students.

According to the officials, the varsity offers several courses especially for girls and there are several women’s only colleges, so it was thought necessary to answer queries of only female students. Some of the women’s only colleges are Daulat Ram College, Bharati College, Lakshmibai College, Maitreyi College, Jesus and Mary College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Lakshmibai College, etc.

The NCWEB enables women, who cannot join regular college for various reasons, to attend classes during Saturdays/Sundays and during academic breaks to obtain undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees from DU. It facilitates the female students of the national capital to take DU exams with special coaching once a week without attending the regular classes. The NCWEB is functioning in 26 UG centres and one PG centre, with approximately 32,000 students. The UG centres are being run in various colleges of the varsity.

