Delhi University admission 2019: HC seeks Centre, DU’s stand on plea challenging varsity’s new admission norms

By: |
Published: June 10, 2019 3:52:23 PM

The plea by a lawyer, Charanpal Singh Bagri, claimed that the varsity's decision to amend the criteria at the last moment was in violation of the principle of natural justice.

Delhi University, Delhi University admission, Delhi University admission norms, DU admission norms, Delhi High Court, education newsDelhi University admission 2019!

The Delhi High Court Monday sought to know the stand of the Centre and the Delhi University on a plea challenging its new admission norms for undergraduate courses. The court said there is arbitrariness in how criteria were amended just a day before opening of registration for admission. The plea by a lawyer, Charanpal Singh Bagri, claimed that the varsity’s decision to amend the criteria at the last moment was in violation of the principle of natural justice.

The petition has sought quashing of the amended eligibility criteria and that students be allowed to apply as per the earlier criteria. The DU commenced registration for admission on May 30. It will close on June 14.

The court has asked the Ministry of Human Resource Development, represented by advocate Brajesh Kumar, and the varsity to file their replies to the plea by June 14, the next date of hearing. Students have been caught unaware as the eligibility criteria for some courses have been changed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Delhi University admission 2019: HC seeks Centre, DU’s stand on plea challenging varsity’s new admission norms
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop