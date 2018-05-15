Delhi University Admission 2018: Process for online application has begun, how students may register at du.ac.in

As per the university, the undergraduate admission website is tab/mobile friendly.

The Delhi University has started the online registration process for admission of over 50,000 undergraduate programmes that are affiliated with it today. The registration process will continue till June 7. Students can register on official website www.du.ac.in or on www.du.ac.in/ug-ad.html#.

As per the university, the undergraduate admission website is tab/mobile friendly. It pointed out that webpage may not appear same on different devices. Students required to apply are required to use following steps:

1) At first candidates are required to visit https://admission.du.ac.in for registration.

2) Now, applicants are required to go to “New Applicant Sign Up” in order to create user account by clicking on link”New Registration” .

3) Candidates have to enter all needed details.

4) After this candidates can log on to undergraduate admission portal so as to complete the online registration form with their details related to personal, academic and bank.

5) After this student are required to apply to enter details in nine sections depending on their interests in programmes and quotas.

Candidates can also update in the application form by once again visiting applicant’s account till the last date of registration. However, it to be done before payment of the online registration fee. Applicants can save changes by clicking the “submit” button after the end of every page. After the payment is done, the online application will become uneditable.

After this, no request will e accepted to make amendments in online application after the payment is made.

If a candidate forgets the password, the person can click on “Reset Password” button. The person can reset it in two different ways for which the links are also provided.