Delhi University adds new features to online admission form for DU undergraduate courses – Check detail

Delhi University announced today that it would add new features to its online form for 2018-19 admissions which would include providing a single portal for applications for both merit-based and entrance-based entry into undergraduate courses. The university has also announced a two-day pre-admission orientation programme starting tomorrow to educate students and parents about the new features.

The university has facilitated automatic capturing of Class 12 marks scored by a CBSE student once he/she enters registration number and has also provided options to upload three best certificates for sports category students, instead of just one previously. Besides, five-year integrated journalism course has been added as a new course to the portal.

“The main objective of the two-day programme is to familiarise aspirants about the online registration process and admissions in the undergraduate course during 2018-19, particularly in the context of some new features added in the application form this year,” Delhi University Registrar Tarun Das said in a statement. The orientation programme will begin at 10 am in Conference Centre near Gate Number 4 of North Campus.