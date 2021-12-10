Delhi University Academic Council approves holding of entrance test from next year

The matter will now come up for discussion in the Executive Council meeting scheduled for December 17. (File)

The Delhi University’s academic council on Friday approved the holding of entrance test for admissions from next year, according to sources.

The academic council meeting was held on Friday and despite some members giving a note of dissent against it, the proposal to hold entrance tests was passed.

A nine-member panel constituted by DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had recommended that the varsity should hold entrance examinations through a Common Entrance Test to ensure “substantial objectivity” in the process of admission, amid a controversy erupting over the high number of cent per cent scorers from the Kerala Board getting admission to the varsity.

The committee formed under the chairmanship of Dean (examinations) D S Rawat was supposed to examine the reasons for over and under admissions to undergraduate courses, study the board-wise distribution of admissions in all undergraduate courses, suggest alternate strategies for the optimal admissions in undergraduate courses, and examine the OBC admissions with reference to the ‘non-creamy layer’ status.

“The Committee is of the considered view that admissions may be carried out through a Common Entrance Test (CET),” said the report.

“It may be conducted through an appropriate mode by the University through a well devised internal arrangement or through any external agency depending upon prevailing operational feasibility and administrative convenience at that time followed by declaration of list of eligible candidates for admissions under various course of study,” it said.