Delhi University: 6000 seats vacant after last round of admissions, says official

In the last round of admission under the undergraduate courses, the Delhi University doled out only around 3,500 seats to students, while around 6,000 seats are lying vacant across colleges, said official. Nearly 64,000 of the total 70,000 undergraduate seats have been filled so far, they said, reported by PTI.

The admission process is going to its end. The DU announced that the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2022-23 will end on December 31.

The list of allocation was announced on Thursday. The students can accept the allocated seat till Friday. All the 70,000 seats across colleges will not be filled this academic year, said a senior official, reported PTI.

DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said, “The university has allocated around 3,500 in the last spot admission. We will conclude the process of the admission for the academic year by December 31.”

Asked if any more rounds could be announced, he said, “No, this is the last round for admission for undergraduate programmes.” It means even despite 3,500 candidates accepting the allocated seats, 2,500 seats across colleges will remain vacant.

The DU’s admission process is organised in three phases: application process, preference filling and seat allotment-cum-admission. The varsity is, this year, admitting students with the help of the Common University Entrance Test instead of their Class 12 marks.

Off-campus colleges witnessed the most seats being vacant. They previously struggled to fill seats.

Asked if the delay in the beginning of the admission process was the reason behind this, the official said this year’s withdrawal of admission has been less in numbers.

Only the students who are genuinely keen in taking admissions in Delhi University applied for it owing to the late start of the admission process. In contrast with the previous year, there are fewer withdrawals this year,” she said.