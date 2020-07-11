All upcoming semester and final exams of universities under Delhi govt cancelled: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia

Delhi government has decided to cancel all upcoming semester and final exams of universities under it due to coronavirus pandemic situation in the national capital territory, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final year examinations in view of coronavirus pandemic situation. The degree will be awarded to the students based on evaluation parameters as decided by the concerned universities,” Manish Sisodia said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has written to PM Narendra Modi and has requested him to take a similar decision for the universities and colleges which come under the Centre government, ANI reported Manish Sisodia saying.

Sisodia said that studies in the universities are disrupted due to the pandemic for a long time now and it is not possible to conduct examinations in this situation. Unprecedented times require unprecedented decisions, Sisodia added. Sisodia also said that exams in the Central universities in Delhi including the Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be taken by the Centre.