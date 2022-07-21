Delhi Technological University inaugurates two new hostels, to accommodate 1,000 more students

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) has inaugerated two new hostels with capacity to accommodate 1,000 students on Wednesday, an official statement said. The hostels named as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Boys Hostel and Virangana Laxmibai Girls Hostel were inaugurated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to the statement, with the inauguration of the new hostels, Delhi Technological University can now accommodate 1,105 girls and 1,605 boys in total.

“The number of students at Delhi Technological University (DTU) has gone up from 6,000 in 2015 to 15,000 in 2022. In such a situation, it is important for us to expand our facilities to accommodate more and more students,” Sisodia said during the inauguration ceremony.

The newly constructed hostels are claimed to be equipped with fully furnished and air conditioned rooms, a TV Room, a gymnasium, indoor games area, a reading and internet room, a dining room, a parlour, an activity room, and a guest room.

Sisodia said that the expansion will further bolster the “world-class education” being provided by DTU and help the university nurture its students better.

The Kejriwal government aims to provide world-class higher education and professional education to all the students who are joining state universities and facilitating good accommodation for them is a very important part of it, Sisodia said.

“If students studying in Delhi government’s state universities require any facilities which are important for their professional development and growth, the Kejriwal government will provide complete funding support for it,” the minister added.

In addition, the Delhi government has also launched Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) centre in Malka Ganj, Delhi which aims to provide job-oriented skill education and soft skills training to the youth living in slum clusters in and around the area. The government launched the same on Wednesday.

With inputs from PTI.

