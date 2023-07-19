Delhi Teachers' University signs MoU with US-based nonprofit think tank.

Delhi government-run Delhi Teachers’ University (DTU) on Tuesday signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a US-based nonprofit public policy think tank for enhancing the professional development of educators. The Delhi government aims to empower teachers with the latest research insights and equip them with the necessary skills, Atishi, education minister, Delhi, said.

The collaboration between Delhi Teachers University and the RAND Corporation aims to facilitate support for strategic issues, improve teaching and research skills, and engage in joint scholarly discourse on key public policy matters, according to an official statement.

RAND Corporation is recognized as one of the top three education think tanks globally. The umbrella MoU marks a ‘first-of-its-kind collaboration’ that aims to leverage DTU’s infrastructure along with RAND’s expertise in conducting rigorous, high-quality research to support teacher training and capacity building for teachers and undertake future research activities to understand the state of teachers and the teaching profession in Delhi, the statement noted.

“This collaboration is a significant step forward in our endeavour to strengthen the education landscape in Delhi. This strategic alliance will undoubtedly have a transformative impact on Delhi’s education system,” Atishi, said.

The Education Minister emphasised that Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister’s vision for Delhi’s government-run educational institutions is to excel not only in India but also on a global scale. Atishi further stated that significant progress has been made in the past seven-eight years regarding Delhi’s government schools. However, the goal is not limited to having the best schools; they also aim to establish high-quality higher education institutions. She expressed optimism about a recent MoU signing that marks a significant milestone in the education sector of Delhi. Both institutions involved are dedicated to bringing about positive changes and advancing the development of effective policies and practices in education.

With inputs from PTI.