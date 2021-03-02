  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi Skills & Entrepreneurship University: AAP govt merges 13 institutes to create skills varsity – details here

By: |
March 2, 2021 10:09 PM

The Kejriwal dispensation merged 13 government institutes on Tuesday to create the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University to boost higher and technical education.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind KejriwalDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Kejriwal dispensation merged 13 government institutes on Tuesday to create the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University to boost higher and technical education. “Delhi Government is committed to expand the skilling opportunities for our youth. These mergers will make the skilling ecosystem more efficient and raise the employability and skilling prospects of our youth,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The institutes that will be merged include 10 government institutes of technology, Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering (Wazirpur and Okhla Campus) and Govind Ballabh Pant Engineering College. According to a statement by the Delhi government, the move will help streamline skill education in the city.

Related News

The cabinet also approved the merger of Delhi University’s College of Arts and the Delhi Institute of Heritage Research and Management. They will now be part of the Dr B R Ambedkar University, the statement said.

The cabinet also announced the establishment of the government’s new world-class skills centre at Pushp Vihar to provide skilling opportunity for students and raise their employment prospects in new and emerging sectors.

“Cabinet sanctioned Rs 9.9 crore for the new centre and it is a part of the vision of the government to establish 25 World Class Skill Centres all over Delhi,” the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Delhi Skills & Entrepreneurship University AAP govt merges 13 institutes to create skills varsity – details here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1London keen to drive EdTech collaboration with India forward: Janet Coyle, MD at London & Partners
2Wake-up call at 5: Punjab teachers act as morning alarm for students as board exams approaches
3UGC NET December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) exam registration ends today; Check important details