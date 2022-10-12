Sisodia visits Delhi schools of specialised excellence, interacts with teachers

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has said that the Delhi government’s School of Specialised Excellence for Humanities is preparing students to be the “finest” IAS-IPS officers, journalists, historians, lawyers and judges, as per an official statement.

According to the statement, meeting the first batch of students of performing and visual arts and humanities, the minister lauded the government schools for opening many avenues in the field of learning visual and performing arts.

“So far, there were schools in the system which taught children to be doctors and engineers. People never imagined that there would be government schools that would focus on developing the talents of children and nurture them as artists,” Sisodia said.

Furthermore, Sisodia interacted with teachers to understand the assessment pattern of children in SoSE. In addition, the deputy chief minister visited two schools in Dwarka which includes B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Performing and Visual Arts at Sector-19, and School of Specialised Excellence and Humanities at Sector-22.

With inputs from PTI.

