When will Delhi schools reopen? Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says this

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

Delhi School Reopening News: The Delhi government has no plan to reopen schools in the city as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia on Friday said that schools will remain closed till July 31, news agency ANI reported. During a meeting with officials of the education department, Sisodia also discussed the proposal to cut syllabus by up to 50 per cent, reports said. Online classes will be continued till the situation gets conducive to reopen the schools, the officials suggested during the meeting. Officials recommended that classes should be held for senior classes in small groups when schools reopen.

A number of government schools in Delhi have been turned into COVID-19 quarantine centres and shelter homes for migrant workers.

With nearly 71, 000 coronavirus cases in the city so far, Delhi has surpassed Mumbai to become the worst-affected city from COVID-19 infection in India. The death toll in the city stands at 2,429.

Also Read: CBSE Boards Exam 2020 Results: Here’s how CBSE will award marks for cancelled exams

All government and private schools in Delhi were closed in March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the highly contagious disease. However, despite the theree-month lockdown coronavirus cases are increasing alarmingly not only in the national capital but other metro cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru.

Earlier, deputy CM Sisodia had written to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal requesting him to cancel the pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams which were scheduled to take place from 1-15 July.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has decided to cancel the Class 10, 12 Board exams in view of the coronavirus situation. Students will be assessed on the basis of marks they obtained in the previous papers and that the board results would declared by July 15.