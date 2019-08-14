Delhi schools to impart patriotism lessons from next year



A school student waves the Indian Tri-Color flag during the National anthem sung in an event on the occasion of Independence Day (Express Photo)

On the eve of the India’s 70th Independence Day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhi schools will introduce a new ‘patriotic curriculum’ in order to instill a feeling of nationalism among the students. Kejriwal made the announcement at the launch of the ‘Constitution at 70’ campaign. “We will bring ‘Deshbhakti curriculum’ next year,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister posted on Twitter that the government wants to ensure that each student becomes a complete student and a patriot.

दिल्ली के स्कूलों में अगले साल से 'देशभक्ति-पाठ्यक्रम' लागू होगा.

मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal जी ने आज इसका एलान करते हुए बताया कि इसके तहत बच्चों को अपने देश पर गर्व करना, देश की समस्याओं के समाधान में ज़िम्मेदारी लेना और देश के लिए क़ुर्बानी देने का जज़्बा सिखाया जाएगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 14, 2019

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter to explain why the government was introducing the curriculum. “Patriotic syllabus” will be implemented in schools in Delhi from next year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced this today that under this, children will be taught to be proud of their country, take responsibility in resolving the issues of the country and be passionate to sacrifice the nation,” Sisodia said.

India is gearing up to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on August 15. On 15 August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, unfurled the Indian national flag on the Red Fort in Delhi. This tradition has been kept alive all these years with the incumbent Prime Minister customarily raising the flag followed by an address to the nation.

The deputy chief minister also announced on Wednesday that the Delhi government will shoulder the cost of the revised fee hike by the CBSE for class 10 and class 12 which was doubled last week. He told news agency PTI that while the Delhi government is discussing things with the CBSE, regardless of the final decision by the education board, the administration in the national capital will bear the entire cost for all categories of students.