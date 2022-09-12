Delhi schools record 16% increase in pass percentage after compartment exams, says govt

The Delhi government has announced that the state run schools in the national capital have recorded an increase of 16% in pass percentage in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) grade 10 after the compartment examination.

According to the official statement issued by the government , while the pass percentage of grade 10 increased from 81.27% to 97.29%, the pass percentage of grade 12 increased from 96.29% to 98.21%.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the students and the teachers for the results of CBSE compartment exams. “India has never seen such spectacular results at government schools in the last 75 years. Many congratulations to all the students, parents and teachers,” Kejriwal claimed.

Further, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also applauded the students and said they have performed “exceptionally” despite the impact of the pandemic in the last two years. “Due to COVID during the last 2 years, there was an adverse impact on students’ education as well as their mental and emotional well-being. However, despite this, students have performed extraordinarily well in the compartment examinations,” he said.

Sisodia further added the academic session 2021-22 was disrupted due to COVID-19 and there was a “significant reduction” in learning opportunities for students. “While our students performed brilliantly in this year’s exam, some could not pass in one or two subjects and had to reappear in compartment examinations. This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party’s education model has been making headlines garnering both for and opposing views. Earlier, in August, lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena sought a report over a delay of more than two years by the Delhi government’s Vigilance Department in taking action on a report that highlighted “gross irregularities and procedural lapses” in the construction of additional classrooms in government schools. The report alleged that toilets were counted as classrooms to inflate figures related to school infrastructure.

With inputs from PTI

