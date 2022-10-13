Nepal’s educators visit Delhi government schools￼

A team of 30 educators from Nepal have visited government schools of Delhi on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, to understand the initiatives taken by the city government, the Directorate of Education said in an official statement.

Furthermore, Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister welcomed them and said such “collaborations are crucial” for the Delhi government to take its schools to “new heights of excellence”.

“Warmest welcome to the team of educators from Nepal, who are visiting Delhi government schools and interacting with our students. Such collaborations are crucial for us to learn from one another and take our schools to new heights of excellence,” he tweeted.

The educators took note of several activities in the schools, including the International Baccalaureate (IB), mindset curriculums and other activities associated to art, the Directorate of Education further said.

With inputs from PTI.

