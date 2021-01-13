Delhi schools can reopen for classes 10, 12 from Jan 18, consent of parents mandatory: Govt

Delhi schools to open for pre-board preparation and practical exams.

Delhi government has allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Class 10 and 12 from January 18. The schools have been allowed to reopen in order to conduct activities pertaining to pre-board preparation and practical exams. However, the consent of parents will be mandatory for calling children to schools.

