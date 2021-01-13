Delhi schools, Delhi Schools to reopen
  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi schools can reopen for classes 10, 12 from Jan 18, consent of parents mandatory: Govt

By: |
January 13, 2021 2:59 PM

The schools have been allowed to reopen in order to conduct activities pertaining to pre-board preparation and practical exams.

delhi schools reopenDelhi schools to open for pre-board preparation and practical exams.

Delhi government has allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Class 10 and 12 from January 18. The schools have been allowed to reopen in order to conduct activities pertaining to pre-board preparation and practical exams. However, the consent of parents will be mandatory for calling children to schools.

 

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Delhi schools can reopen for classes 10 12 from Jan 18 consent of parents mandatory Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RRB Admit Card 2020-21: Hall ticket for NTPC 2nd Phase exam released, check details here
2Coronavirus impact: How Mumbai school for students with special needs dealt with challenges of online teaching
3Hyderabad: Schools in Telangana to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from February 1