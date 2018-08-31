Delhi schools admission: Over 12,500 seats remain vacant under EWS category

A DOE meeting held on August 16 to discuss the feedback from private schools.

In private school in Delhi, over 12,500 seats reserved for applicants under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and disadvantaged categories have remained vacant, according to Indian Express report. The reason behind such large vacancy is that students did not report for admission, as per the information received by the Directorate of Education (DOE). Total number of seats under this EWS category in the private schools are 48,122 seats. “These are especially in good/ reputed schools, there is no reason why parents should not report for admissions,” as per information provided by DOE.

A DOE meeting held on August 16 to discuss the feedback from private schools. According to the IE report, out of 48,122 seats, the number of admissions have been completed under this category is 31,726. Another 1,725 are on the wait list. Fourth draw of the lots was conducted by the Directorate on August 21.

District Deputy Education officers have also been directed to ask parents of students under the general category if they were denied admission in seats lying vacant in that segment, as per the minutes of the DOE meeting. “If some parents (from the general category) approached schools and the school rejected them, that goes on to prove that the school deliberately curtailed general category admissions in order to avoid EWS/DG admissions at entry level. Action against such schools must be initiated,” the minutes state.

The Right to Education Act lays down the provision for mandatory reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and disadvantaged categories of the society. Twenty-five per cent seats are to be reserved for students from the EWS and disadvantaged categories at the entry level. The number is calculated on the basis of general category admissions.

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had in July pulled up schools in the national capital for not making public data about vacant seats and admissions made under the EWS category. In a communication to schools, the Directorate of Education said, “Schools were directed to display on notice board information about total number of seats in all classes, number of seats under EWS quota, seats available, total applications received under EWS quota and information about till when the EWS quota applications will be received and date by which the admissions will be given.” “It has been observed that schools are not doing the same and are ordered to comply with the directive or face action,” it said.