Delhi govt schools to participate in World Scout Jamboree in August

Eight Children With Special Needs (CWSN) from government schools in Delhi will participate in the 25th World Scout Jamboree at Saemangeum in South Korea in August, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, the World Scout Jamboree is scheduled to be held from August 1 to August 12 to enable students to develop leadership and life skills through scouting activities, they said.

“It (the participation) will play an important role in inclusive education, aid the career growth of students and provide students an opportunity to interact with students from other countries and learn from their culture,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

He said that various steps have been taken by the government for an inclusive educational model in the city by transforming infrastructure and providing teachers training in the country and abroad.

“Earlier, it was unimaginable that children studying in government schools would represent Delhi and the country in any international competition,” Sisodia said, adding that their efforts have enabled children with special needs to have better opportunities for development and growth.

All participating students are from Delhi government schools. They will be travelling to South Korea with two trainers and a contingent leader, the officials said.

