Delhi school opening: Classes for 9th and 11th, various colleges and diploma institutions from February 5

Delhi government has decided to resume classes for students of class 9th and class 11th from February 5, news agency ANI reported today (January 29, 2021). The decision was announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday. In a related development, Sisodia also announced that various colleges and diploma institutions situated in the national capital will resume their functioning from February 5.

Earlier, the Delhi government had allowed the students of class 10th and class 12th to resume their school classes from January 18 in the wake of their board exams this year. The government had refrained from opening the schools for students of all classes in one go and preferred to open up the schools in a graded manner. With its latest decision, the government has resumed the classes of students from 9th to class 12th in the city. The Delhi government has instructed school authorities not to make physical attendance compulsory and also asked parents to give express consent before sending their wards to the school.

The authorities have also been instructed by the government to arrange adequate sanitation measures and follow physical distancing guidelines on the school premises diligently.

Schools in the national capital and the entire country were shut suddenly after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March last year and the major part of the academic session of the students was also washed out during the Coronavirus pandemic. With about four months left for the board examinations, almost all the state governments have allowed the re-opening of schools for the students of class 10th and class 12th.

As per the announcement made by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, the CBSE board exams this year will be conducted between May 4 and June 10. CBSE is also expected to release the date sheet for the students of class 10th and class 12th in the coming days.