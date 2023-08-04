Delhi School of Communication partners with Medhavi Skills University; launches undergraduate programmes.

The Delhi School of Communication (DSC) has introduced undergraduate programmes to cater to the growing demand for dynamic media and communications education. DSC has partnered with Medhavi Skill University to exclusively offer courses in Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) as part of the Media and Entertainment sector. This collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Furthermore, DSC, MSU and Mavericks have jointly entered into a Tripartite Agreement, uniting their efforts to contribute to the development of young talent in India, according to an official release.

“Our partnership with DSC strengthens our commitment to academic excellence and innovation. In the increasingly interconnected world, communication has a vital role in shaping society, and these programs aim to prepare the next generation of communicators to drive positive change,” Pravesh Dudani, founder, chancellor, Medhavi Skills University, said.

Expanding its academic offerings in alignment with the new Educational Policy 20 and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), DSC now offers apprentice-embedded programmes. DSC has ventured into the realm of UGC-recognised undergraduate education and holds the distinguished position of being a sectoral partner in IMC with Medhavi Skills University. The programme offerings include a BA in Media and Marketing Communication and a BA in PR and Content Management, the release mentioned.

“DSC’s phenomenal work in the post-graduation degree programme and their commitment to bridging the demand-supply gap is inspiring. As we continue to witness the ever-deepening integration of Marketing Communications, these graduates will be well-poised to shape the future of storytelling,” Chetan Mahajan, Founder, CEO, The Mavericks, said.