Covid-19: Delhi to issue fresh guidelines for schools amid spurt in cases

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will issue fresh Covid-19 guidelines for schools on Friday following a spurt in infections among students and teachers. The National Capital has witnessed an upsurge in Covid-19 cases following a dip in daily caseload additions over recent weeks. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 325 new cases, the highest single-day rise since March 3. On Wednesday, it recorded 299 fresh cases. The spike comes following the scrapping of mandatory mask rules. There is now renewed concern over the virus’ spread in schools in Delhi and nearby cities. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to take up the issue on Friday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority is also expected to meet on April 20 to decide on the mask rule.

The Delhi government on Thursday made wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance mandatory as part of its fresh guidelines for private schools in the city. Carrying hand sanitisers has also been made mandatory for students and teachers. “If any Covid-19 case is noticed or reported to the school authority the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

Sisodia told reporters on Thursday that he was keeping a constant vigil of cases from schools. However, hospitalisations are low and the new spike should not be cause for concern, he said.

There is a need to stay alert, but not panic, Sisodia, also the Education Minister, said. He added that people had to learn to live with Covid-19. Kejriwal has also urged people to not worry. During the earlier waves, he had stressed that residents of the city needed to learn to live with Covid-19.

Delhi discontinued online learning and resumed physical classes after over two years from April 1.