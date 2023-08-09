Delhi Public School looks to expand its footprint, taps into Pune’s Hinjawadi

Delhi Public School, under the aegis of the DPS Society, is set to expand its presence to Pune’s sprawling urban suburb, Hinjawadi, an official release said. The school has announced the launch of Expression of Interest (EOI) for admission seekers from August 9, 2023. Operations of the new branch will begin from April 2024 for the academic year 2024 – 2025.

According to the release, at the helm of the new branch of DPS in Hinjawadi, Pune, are Gautam Rajgarhia – pro vice chairman, and Siddharth Rajgarhia – chief learner and director. With their extensive experience in education management and school establishment, they aim to make DPS Hinjawadi as one of the most renowned and credible names in quality education in Pune, the release said.

“Our foray into Pune and establishment of the DPS Hinjawadi campus is a demonstration of our commitment to facilitate educational development and opportunities for growth. We are eager and optimistic about the set-up of this campus and looking forward to provide the platform that the students of Pune deserve,” Siddharth Rajgarhia, chief learner, director, Delhi Public Schools in Varanasi, Nashik, Lava Nagpur, and Hinjawadi, said.

The reason behind choosing Hinjawadi in Pune for the new branch is the rising status of the suburb as a center of education, the release said. The area’s strategic proximity to major IT parks and industries presents abundant opportunities for students to explore potential career paths, it added.

Furthermore, DPS Hinjawadi will be equipped with top-notch facilities and innovative programmes, enabling each student to realise their unique potential. The school has meticulously designed its curriculum to cater to students’ social, emotional, spiritual, cognitive, and physical aspects, fostering a secure atmosphere for overall character development, the release said. Additionally, GPS-enabled transportation facilities will be available for convenient and reliable commuting.

Spread across a sprawling 1.5 lakh sq. ft of the built-up area and encompassing 40,000 sq. feet of open space for a state-of-the-art playground and diverse sports facilities, DPS Hinjawadi aims to commence operations with the batch of 2024-25. Though the institution will initially offer classes from Nursery to grade six, it will gradually extend up to grade 12th. This development is a part of the DPS Society’s goal to extend its educational expertise and make Hinjawadi a great educational hub, where students could study and explore employment opportunities.