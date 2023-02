Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Second list for admission to entry-level classes to be released today

The second list of shortlisted students for nursery admissions in Delhi private schools is likely to be released by a few schools today, February 6, 2023. Several other schools closed their entry level admissions with their first list itself which was issued on January 20.

“Several schools do not issue a waiting list or a second list of students as the seats fill up after the first draw of lots,” R C Jain, president, Delhi State Public School Management Association, said.

The draw of lots is conducted under videography and its footage are retained by the school. The slips are shown to the parents before being put in the box used for the draw of lots.

A child needs to be at least four years old to fill out the form for nursery admission. The age limit is five years for admission in kindergarten and at least six years for grade one as on March 31, 2023.

The registration process for admission to entry-level classes in more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi for the 2023-24 academic session began on December 1 and ended on December 23.

The Department of Education had said that a non-refundable amount of Rs 25 can be charged as admission registration fee. The purchase of a prospectus of a school by the parents will be optional, it had said.

According to the circular, all private schools will reserve 25% of seats for economically weaker sections and disadvantaged group students as well as for differently-abled children.

With inputs from PTI