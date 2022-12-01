Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Online registrations for entry-level classes in private schools begin today

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: The online registration process for nursery classes of session 2023-24 in Delhi has kickstarted from Thursday, December 1. Parents could submit applications till December on the behalf of their wards.

On January 20, the first list of selected students will come up and parents could also check the waiting list the same day itself, reported The Indian Express. In comparison to last year, the admission process started around couple weeks earlier.

Parents could have the second list of selected children on February 6. If needed, a subsequent list will be published on March 1.

The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government has planned to complete the admission process by March 17, 2023, reported IE.

The admission is for the entry-level classes for private schools in the national capital. Children for nursery, KG and Class 1 could apply for admission. The maximum age limit of children for admissions is fixed four years for nursery, five for KG and six for Class 1 as of March 31, 2023

According to the government rules, it is mandatory for all schools to earmark 22 per cent of their seats in entry level admissions for EWS/ DG students and 3 per cent for children with special needs (CWSN). The Directorate of Education will conduct a centralised ‘draw of lots’ for admissions.