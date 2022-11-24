Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24: Process to begin from December 1 – Check other important dates here 

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday announced that the admission process for the 2023-24 academic session of entry-level classes in Delhi’s private schools will begin from December 1. The last date for submitting application for the admission is December 23 and the first list of the shortlisted candidates will be announced on January 20. The process will begin for over 1,800 private schools in the national capital.

In an official notification, the DoE said, “The admission process for pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 will commence from December 1 for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24.” “The first list of children who will be selected for admission along with the waiting list, will be out on January 20, while the second list for the same will be uploaded on February 6,” it added. The notification further stated that by November 28, all private unaided recognised schools will release their admission criteria.

The details of all entry level classes along with seats available for admission will be declared by all schools by December 16.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24: Fees and other important things to know

A non-refundable amount of only ₹25 can be charged as admission registration fee

Purchase of the school’s prospectus by the parents will be optional

25% of seats to remain reserved for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students and children with disabilities

Schools must notify their number of seats and admission criteria by December 16

According the DoE’s directions, the number of seats at the entry level will not be less than the highest number of seats in entry level classes during the last three academic years — 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Drawing of lots to be done under video surveillance

“Eligible parents of students in the draw of lots will be informed at least two days before the date of draw through website, notice board and e-mail by the school,” the DoE has notified.

The DoE said the draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage will be maintained and retained by the school, PTI reported. The slips will be shown to the parents before being put in the box, being used for the draw of lots, the notification stated.