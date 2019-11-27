Delhi nursery admission process to begin from November 28

Parents who are applying for different schools will have to buy and fill the forms separately.

Delhi nursery admission 2020-21: Nursery admission process for entry-level classes in Private Unaided Recognized Schools of Delhi for academic session 2020-21 will begin from November 28. The schedule was released by the Directorate of Education (DoE) of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi in a circular last week.

The application forms for the nursery classes for children below 6 years, will be released by the schools on November 29; the last date of submission of form is December 27. The first list of the selected candidates will be brought out by January 24, 2020.

Delhi nursery admission process: Important dates:

Admission Process begins, availability of form: November 28, 2019

Last date of submission of forms: December 27, 2019

Uploading details of children who applied for admission under Open Seats: January 10, 2020

Uploading points allotted to each of the children who applied for admission: January 17, 2020

The first list of selected students: January 24, 2020

The second list of selected students: February 12, 2020

Admission process ends: March 16, 2020

Delhi Nursery Admission 2020 age limit: The kid whose parents are applying should be below sex years of age

The cost of application forms has been fixed at Rs 25, by the DoE. “Only Rs 25 (non-refundable) can be charged from the parents as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional,” the DoE circular stated.

It also stated that the private schools admitting students should also reserve 25 per cent of its seats for the EWS category/ DG Category students and for the differently-abled children.

The DoE circular also added that, in case of a draw of lots, the schools shall do it in a transparent manner, in presence of the parents and under videography, the footage of which should be retained by them.

After the first list is released, the schools will have to resolve any queries made by the parents about ‘allotment of points to their wards’ between January 27, 2020, to February 3, 2020. After the second list is brought out, the queries will be answered from February 13 to February 19, 2020. The admission process will end on March 16, 2020.