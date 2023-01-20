Delhi Nursery admission 2023: First merit list to release today, here’s how to check

Delhi Nursery admission 2023: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi will soon be releasing the Delhi nursery admission 2023 first merit list today, January 20. All those parents who have enrolled their children for nursery admission can view the results on the notice board of the respective schools.

All admission-related information will be available on the official website of the Directorate of Education, Delhi – edudel.nic.in.

While the second list of shortlisted students is scheduled to come out on February 6. The names along with the waiting list of the same will be issued on the notice board, as well as on the official website of the respective schools.

Delhi Nursery admission 2023: Eligibility

In order to be eligible for nursery admissions, the child needs to be at least four years old to fill out the form for nursery admission. Other than that, the age limit is five for admission for kindergarten children and has to be at least six years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2023.

Delhi Nursery admission 2023: Registration Process

The registration process for admission to entry-level classes in more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi for the academic session of 2023-24 was held from December 1 to 23, 2022.

The admission registration fee will only be Rs 25, which is non-refundable. It is necessary for all private schools to reserve 25 per cent of seats for economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged group (DG) students and differently-abled children.

At the time of revealing the results, all schools will display the admission schedule on their notice board and on the website.

Lastly, all schools will make sure that the application form for admission is made available to all the applicants till the last day of submission.

