Delhi Nursery admission 2023-24: First merit list to be released on January 20 – Details here

Delhi Nursery admission 2023-24: The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the first list of the Delhi Nursery 2023 merit list on January 20, 2023. The merit list will be based on the points earned by the student as per the school’s criteria. The merit list will be available on the respective school’s website or the parents will be able to check the merit list through the respective school’s official website.

What’s next after the release of Delhi Nursery admission 2023-24 first merit list?

The queries session against the first merit list will be conducted from January 21 to January 30 and the second merit list will be released on February 6, 2023. The consultation process against the second merit list will be conducted from February 8 to 14. The admission process for the academic year 2023-2024 will conclude on March 17, 2023.

Delhi Nursery admission 2023-24: Overview

The registration process for Delhi Nursery admission 2023-24 was conducted from December 1 to 23, 2023. The student applying for the admission must be at least 4 years as per the official notification released by the education board whereas the minimum criteria for getting admission in the LKG (pre-nursery) is 5 years. The age limit for the 1st standard is 6 years.

Around 1.25 lakh seats will be filled in more than 1800 schools for the academic year 2023-24.The selection of the candidates will be based on the parent’s profession, qualification, and socioeconomic background of the family. The school will allot the seat based on the student’s residence distance from the school and if the child is a sibling of a current student. The merit list will be released on the basis of the total marks scored by the student. While private schools are allowed to adopt their own criteria for the selection process which they have sanctioned by supreme court or high court.