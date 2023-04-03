Delhi Model Virtual School to offer free JEE and NEET coaching to students nationwide, says Atishi.

Students of Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) will get free Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) coaching from its upcoming session, Atishi, education minister, Delhi, noted. She provided several suggestions and directed the officials to prepare a five-year action plan for the virtual school, according to an official statement. “Delhi’s education model is being applauded across the world and this is the reason why children across the country are willing to become part of it. Our government’s DMVS is working to connect them to us,” Atishi said.

The government’s aim is to make quality education more accessible and inclusive so that students from all states can become a part of it. “DMVS has all the advantages of a physical institution but is virtual and is affiliated with DBSE. Today, students from 13 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, are studying here, and this year our focus is to expand its reach. Our goal is to ensure that quality education is easily available to everyone, regardless of their location,” she added.



During the next academic session at DMVS, students will be able to receive free virtual coaching for IIT-JEE and NEET. The online school also aims to provide job-specific courses such as coding, digital media and design, finance and accounting, as well as short and advanced courses designed by industry professionals, the statement mentioned.

On August 31, 2022, Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister, Delhi, inaugurated the “nation’s first online school,” which is intended to admit students in grades 9th to 12th from all over India. However, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) disputed the chief minister’s assertion, stating that the Centre had already launched the first virtual school in the country in 2021, the statement noted.

