Delhi medical colleges to reopen in staggered manner: Here’s when students will have to return to classes

January 7, 2021 5:43 PM

The national capital has been consistently recording a lower number of Covid-19 cases, hence assessing the current situation the authorities have taken the call.

Delhi medical colleges reopening date: All Delhi medical colleges will be reopened with immediate effect, ruled the Delhi government. The national capital has been consistently recording a lower number of Covid-19 cases, hence assessing the current situation the authorities have taken the call. However, all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be maintained while reopening the institutions.

According to the order, students will be called back to the campus in a staggered manner. In the first instance the first year MBBS/BDS batch will be called in batches and all theoretical and practical classes have to be completed within one-and-a-half to two months from the day the college resumes. In the later phases, the final year students will be allowed to join college, said the Delhi government.

After completion of the training, final year student will be eligible to appear for final year exams passing which students can join as intern doctors. In the next phase, a process will be initiated for calling back second-year MBBS/BDS students to rejoin college.

Delhi recorded 486 fresh cases of COVID-19 as on January 07. The UT has been recording less than 500 new cases on a daily basis. The city that recorded the highest spike in Coronavirus cases or any city in India in a single day does not even feature in the top 10 cities with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Several states like Kerala, Bihar re-opened school for classes between 9 and 12, starting the new year. The Kejriwal government is yet to take a decision on doing the same. Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia clarified that their strategy to reopen schools depends on the availability of Covid-19 vaccine for the general public.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University has allowed final year students who need to use the laboratory to return to campus and department in February.

