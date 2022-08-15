Delhi LG, Union ministers participate in ‘Prabhat Pheri’ with 10,000 NDMC school students

Three union ministers and Delhi Lieutenant Governor have participated in an early morning walk on August 14, 2022, with 10,000 New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC) school students to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the ‘Prabhat Pheri’ event began from Janpath Radial, Delhi and culminated at the National War Memorial at India Gate. The campaign was celebrated under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

Present in the event were Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi among others.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi Lieutenant Governor; Ashwani Kumar, Chairman, New Delhi Municipal Corporation; Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Vishakha Sailani, members of NDMC also participated in the march.

“Joined Union Ministers @PiyushGoyal @smritiirani & @M_Lekhi in a ‘Prabhat Pheri’ by over 10000 school children as part of #HarGharTiranga Abhiyan. Children’s enthusiasm, energy and their love for Tiranga was simply infectious. The fervor indeed is INDIA! #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav,” the Lieutenant Governor said in a tweet.

The Lieutenant Governor also posted pictures of the ‘pheri’ where children along with Union ministers and other officials were seen carrying the national flag. “Boundless Energy, Infectious Enthusiasm, Tricolour in Hand & India in Heart! As the children walked from CP to the War Memorial at India Gate,” the Lieutenant Governor further tweeted.

Before the beginning of the event, Lieutenant Governor said children are the bright future of India who are witnessing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’.

He further added that ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is a festival of our culture, heritage and achievement earned during the 75 years of independent India. Saxena said Har Ghar Tiranga is a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in which citizens will celebrate it by hoisting it atop their house.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh govt to hold ‘Hamar Tiranga’ in schools, celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn